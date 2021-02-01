Market Risers: Fresnillo, Glencore, Ilika, Jubilee Metals Group

Shares of Fresnillo with company EPIC: LON:FRES has stepped up 18.22% or 179.9 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 1193.5 while the low for the session was 1090.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 2,979,063 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,276,638. The 52 week high is 1379.5 around 391.9 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 456.51 which is a variance of 531.09 points. Fresnillo has a 20 SMA of 1150.13 and a 50 day moving average now at 1149.01. Market capitalisation for the company is £8,603.23m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1167.5 GBX.

The share price for Glencore with company EPIC: LON:GLEN has gained 4.12% or 10.15 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 257.6 while the low for the session was 249. The total volume traded so far comes to 11,268,506 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 33,332,089. The stock 52 week high is 287.1 some 40.7 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 109.76 which is a variance of 136.64 points. Glencore now has a 20 SMA of 272.34 and now a 50 day SMA of 250.21. Market capitalisation for the company is £34,170.20m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:15 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 256.55 GBX.

Shares of Ilika with company EPIC: LON:IKA has climbed 6.31% or 14 points during today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 240 while the low for the session was 220. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 68,391 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 841,895. The 52 week high for the share price is 280 amounting to 58 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 24.1 a difference of some 197.9 points. Ilika has a 20 SMA of 235.19 and the 50 day moving average now at 172.45. The current market capitalisation is £327.09m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ilika being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:30:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 236 GBX.

Shares in Jubilee Metals Group with ticker code: LON:JLP has stepped up 9.79% or 1.17 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the session. Range high for the period so far is 13.18 dropping as low as 12.07. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 7,341,023 while the average shares exchanged is 22,916,110. A 52 week share price high is 14 equating to 2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1.85 a difference of some 10.15 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 SMA at 13.19 and a 50 day moving average at 11.78. This puts the market cap at £295.93m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:34:57 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 13.17 GBX.