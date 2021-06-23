Market Risers: easyJet, Eco Animal Health Group, Falanx Group Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline

Shares in easyJet with ticker code: LON:EZJ has climbed 1.06% or 10.4 points throughout the session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 999 dipping to 978.8. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,107,363 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,428,508. A 52 week share price high is 1095 equating to 117.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 457.8 a difference of some 520 points. easyJet now has a 20 moving average of 990.08 and now the 50 day SMA of 1011.46. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,513.60m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:40 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 988.2 GBX.

Stock in Eco Animal Health Group EPIC code: LON:EAH has climbed 5.54% or 18 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 345 dipping to 333.37. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 15,242 with the average number of shares traded daily being 51,317. The 52 week high is 405 some 80 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 195 which is a variance of 130 points. Eco Animal Health Group now has a 20 moving average of 373.27 and a 50 day moving average now at 375.18. This puts the market cap at £232.26m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Eco Animal Health Group being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:58:56 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 343 GBX.

Shares of Falanx Group Ltd found using EPIC: LON:FLX has stepped up 5.91% or 0.06 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The period high was 1.17 meanwhile the session low reached 1.17. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,000 with the daily average number around 951,066. A 52 week share price high is 2 amounting to 0.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.78 a difference of some 0.32 points. Falanx Group Ltd now has a 20 simple moving average of 1.17 with a 50 day moving average of 1.2. Market capitalisation is now £6.13m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Falanx Group Ltd being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:57:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.17 GBX.

Shares in GlaxoSmithKline EPIC code: LON:GSK has increased 3.07% or 42.87 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 1438.8 and a low of 1371.6. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 4,832,109 while the average shares exchanged is 9,059,064. The stock 52 week high is 1677.4 about 282.6 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1190.8 a difference of some 204 points. GlaxoSmithKline now has a 20 SMA at 1389.36 and now a 50 day moving average now of 1370.27. The current market cap is £72,335.69m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GlaxoSmithKline being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1437.67 GBX.