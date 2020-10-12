Market Risers: DS Smith, Falanx Group Ltd, Jubilee Metals Group, Mysale Group

The share price for DS Smith ticker lookup code: LON:SMDS has gained 2.72% or 8.3 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 314.9 dropping as low as 304.43. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,644,078 with the daily average traded share volume around 4,739,353. The 52 week high for the shares is 397.8 about 92.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 244.8 which is a variance of 60.4 points. DS Smith now has a 20 moving average of 300.89 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 287.02. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,302.20m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DS Smith being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:01:03 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 313.5 GBX.

The stock price for Falanx Group Ltd with company EPIC: LON:FLX has increased 7.58% or 0.07 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 1.02 meanwhile the session low reached 0.96. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 434,840 with the daily average at 1,221,110. The 52 week high is 2 around 1.05 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.51 which is a difference of 0.44 points. Falanx Group Ltd now has a 20 SMA at 1.17 and now a 50 day SMA of 1.32. Market capitalisation is now £5.29m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Falanx Group Ltd being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:25:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.02 GBX.

The share price for Jubilee Metals Group with ticker code: LON:JLP has gained 11.93% or 0.65 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 6.4 and a low of 5.6. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 18,498,737 with the daily average traded share volume around 4,608,909. A 52 week share price high is 6.4 equating to 0.95 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1.85 which is a variance of 3.6 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 SMA of 5.74 with a 50 day moving average at 5.54. The current market cap is £128.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:00:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 6.1 GBX.

Stock in Mysale Group EPIC code: LON:MYSL has climbed 7.32% or 0.75 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident throughout the trading session. The period high was 12 dropping as low as 10.38. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,159,571 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 896,964. The stock 52 week high is 13 which is 2.75 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1.01 which is a difference of 9.24 points. Mysale Group now has a 20 moving average of 6.81 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 6.27. The current market capitalisation is £92.92m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mysale Group being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:25:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 11 GBX.

