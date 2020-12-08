Market Risers: DS Smith, Experian, Intertek Group

Stock in DS Smith ticker lookup code: LON:SMDS has stepped up 2.27% or 7.9 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during this period. Range high for the period has seen 361.1 and hitting a low of 343.7. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,934,254 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 5,317,790. The 52 week high is 397.8 some 49.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 244.8 a difference of some 103.8 points. DS Smith has a 20 day moving average of 336.45 and a 50 day moving average now at 319.14. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4,893.88m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DS Smith being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:01:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 356.5 GBX.

Stock in Experian ticker lookup code: LON:EXPN has climbed 2.2% or 59 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 2751 and hitting a low of 2700. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 600,582 while the average shares exchanged is 2,265,596. The 52 week high price for the shares is 3192 around 510 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1823.5 a difference of some 858.5 points. Experian has a 20 SMA of 2881.9 and now a 50 day moving average now at 2962.3. Market capitalisation is now £25,151.45m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Experian being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:02:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2741 GBX.

The trading price for Intertek Group with EPIC code: LON:ITRK has gained 2% or 114 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 5874 dropping as low as 5750. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 82,508 with the daily average traded share volume around 421,058. A 52 week share price high is 6492 some 792 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 3786 making a difference of 1914 points. Intertek Group has a 20 SMA of 5932.86 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 6038.46. This puts the market cap at £9,383.40m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Intertek Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:01:36 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5814 GBX.