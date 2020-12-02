Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Market Risers: City of London Investment Group, Coca Cola HBC AG, Fresnillo, G4S

Broker Ratings

The trading price for City of London Investment Group with ticker code: LON:CLIG has risen 3.87% or 16.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 443 meanwhile the session low reached 422.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 12,172 with the daily average number around 145,571. The 52 week high price for the shares is 479.52 which is 55.52 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 264 is a variance of 160 points. City of London Investment Group now has a 20 moving average of 430.9 and a 50 day SMA of 427.02. Market capitalisation is now £223.19m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for City of London Investment Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:49:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 440.4 GBX.

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG found using EPIC: LON:CCH has gained 2.2% or 48 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 2247 meanwhile the session low reached 2180. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 164,184 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 942,881. The 52 week high for the share price is 2933 amounting to 749 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1393.1 is a variance of 790.9 points. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 20 SMA of 2174.65 and a 50 day moving average of 2035.71. Market capitalisation for the company is £8,131.69m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2232 GBX.

The share price for Fresnillo company symbol: LON:FRES has moved up 2.83% or 31.5 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The periods high has reached 1150.5 dipping to 1110. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 486,926 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,415,053. The 52 week high for the shares is 1379.5 some 264.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 456.51 which is a variance of 658.49 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 SMA of 1165.75 and now a 50 day MA at 1230.87. The market cap now stands at £8,448.48m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:03:59 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1146.5 GBX.

Shares of G4S ticker code: LON:GFS has stepped up 7.95% or 18.2 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period has seen 248.6 dipping to 244. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 12,039,163 with the daily average at 10,539,407. The 52 week high is 248.6 around 19.6 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 69.92 which is a difference of 159.08 points. G4S now has a 20 SMA at 222.79 and now the 50 day SMA of 212.41. This puts the market cap at £3,837.09m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for G4S being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 247.2 GBX.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.