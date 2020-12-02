Market Risers: City of London Investment Group, Coca Cola HBC AG, Fresnillo, G4S

The trading price for City of London Investment Group with ticker code: LON:CLIG has risen 3.87% or 16.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 443 meanwhile the session low reached 422.5. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 12,172 with the daily average number around 145,571. The 52 week high price for the shares is 479.52 which is 55.52 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 264 is a variance of 160 points. City of London Investment Group now has a 20 moving average of 430.9 and a 50 day SMA of 427.02. Market capitalisation is now £223.19m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for City of London Investment Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:49:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 440.4 GBX.

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG found using EPIC: LON:CCH has gained 2.2% or 48 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 2247 meanwhile the session low reached 2180. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 164,184 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 942,881. The 52 week high for the share price is 2933 amounting to 749 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1393.1 is a variance of 790.9 points. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 20 SMA of 2174.65 and a 50 day moving average of 2035.71. Market capitalisation for the company is £8,131.69m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Coca Cola HBC AG being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2232 GBX.

The share price for Fresnillo company symbol: LON:FRES has moved up 2.83% or 31.5 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The periods high has reached 1150.5 dipping to 1110. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 486,926 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,415,053. The 52 week high for the shares is 1379.5 some 264.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 456.51 which is a variance of 658.49 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 SMA of 1165.75 and now a 50 day MA at 1230.87. The market cap now stands at £8,448.48m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:03:59 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1146.5 GBX.

Shares of G4S ticker code: LON:GFS has stepped up 7.95% or 18.2 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during the session. Range high for the period has seen 248.6 dipping to 244. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 12,039,163 with the daily average at 10,539,407. The 52 week high is 248.6 around 19.6 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 69.92 which is a difference of 159.08 points. G4S now has a 20 SMA at 222.79 and now the 50 day SMA of 212.41. This puts the market cap at £3,837.09m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for G4S being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 247.2 GBX.