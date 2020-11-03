Market Risers: Centrica, City of London Investment Group, Fresnillo, Hargreaves Lansdown

The stock price for Centrica with EPIC code: LON:CNA has risen 4.56% or 1.7 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 39.39 and a low of 38.52. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 8,454,959 with the daily average traded share volume around 20,076,898. A 52 week high for the stock is 95.32 some 58.02 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 29.1 making a difference of 8.2 points. Centrica now has a 20 moving average of 40.72 and also a 50 day moving average now of 42.49. The current market cap is £2,279.63m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centrica being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:45:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 39 GBX.

The stock price for City of London Investment Group with ticker code: LON:CLIG has increased 5.32% or 21 points during today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident during the trading session. The period high was 416 dropping as low as 398. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 7,280 with the daily average at 23,244. The 52 week high is 479.52 about 84.52 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 264 a difference of some 131 points. City of London Investment Group has a 20 SMA of 421.95 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 416.53. This puts the market capitalisation now at £210.83m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for City of London Investment Group being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:37:45 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 416 GBX.

Shares in Fresnillo ticker lookup code: LON:FRES has stepped up 4.71% or 57 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high has already touched 1268.5 meanwhile the session low reached 1218. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 318,543 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,496,390. A 52 week share price high is 1379.5 about 170 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 456.51 a difference of some 752.99 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 SMA at 1293.44 and also a 50 day moving average at 1293.2. Market capitalisation for the company is £9,357.34m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:44:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1266.5 GBX.

The trading price for Hargreaves Lansdown with EPIC code: LON:HL has stepped up 5.47% or 74 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 1428 and a low of 1346.5. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 475,840 with the daily average at 1,021,475. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2186 equating to 834 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1147 is a variance of 205 points. Hargreaves Lansdown now has a 20 SMA of 1467.24 and now its 50 day MA at 1566.12. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,766.16m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:45:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1426 GBX.