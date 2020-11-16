Market Risers: Centralnic Group, easyJet, HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands

The trading price for Centralnic Group found using EPIC: LON:CNIC has increased 7.3% or 5.91 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 87 and a low of 81.95. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 70,453 with the average number of shares traded daily being 220,312. The 52 week high for the share price is 97.99 equating to 16.99 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 47.5 making a difference of 33.5 points. Centralnic Group now has a 20 SMA at 79.95 and now a 50 day moving average now at 84.03. Market capitalisation for the company is £203.14m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centralnic Group being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:08:47 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 86.91 GBX.

Shares of easyJet found using EPIC: LON:EZJ has risen 4.64% or 34.2 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 775.8 while the low for the session was 752.67. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,402,679 with the average number of shares traded daily being 5,143,216. The 52 week high for the share price is 1570 around 833.6 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 410 which is a difference of 326.4 points. easyJet now has a 20 moving average of 586.65 and also a 50 day moving average now of 562.3. The current market capitalisation is £3,519.71m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:45:50 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 770.6 GBX.

Shares in HSBC Holdings ticker code: LON:HSBA has moved up 2.29% or 8.55 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has already touched 383.4 while the low for the session was 376.05. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 7,019,104 with the average number of shares traded daily being 31,982,509. The 52 week high is 602.9 around 230.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 281.5 which is a difference of 91.2 points. HSBC Holdings now has a 20 SMA at 340.43 and now a 50 day moving average now of 323.14. The market capitalisation is now £77,641.26m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for HSBC Holdings being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:45:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 381.25 GBX.

Shares of Imperial Brands ticker code: LON:IMB has increased 2.58% or 35 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 1393.5 meanwhile the session low reached 1352. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 483,212 with the daily average traded share volume around 2,078,169. A 52 week share price high is 2072 some 716 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1203 which is a variance of 153 points. Imperial Brands now has a 20 moving average of 1293.93 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 1344.88. The market capitalisation currently stands at £13,164.54m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Imperial Brands being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:45:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1391 GBX.