Market Risers: Carnival, DWF Group, easyJet, Ilika

Shares of Carnival with ticker code: LON:CCL has stepped up 3.71% or 48 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 1354.08 and hitting a low of 1299.24. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 297,581 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,268,115. The 52 week high for the shares is 3732 which comes in at 2437 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 581 a difference of some 714 points. Carnival has a 20 SMA of 1443.19 and also a 50 day MA at 1203.46. This puts the market capitalisation now at £17,042.00m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:43:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1343 GBX.

The share price for DWF Group found using EPIC: LON:DWF has risen 5.53% or 4.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The period high was 84.14 and a low of 76. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 2,138,001 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 284,774. The 52 week high for the share price is 143 around 67 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 45 a difference of some 31 points. DWF Group now has a 20 SMA of 86.33 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 83.57. The market capitalisation currently stands at £260.29m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DWF Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:14:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 80.2 GBX.

The stock price for easyJet found using EPIC: LON:EZJ has gained 4.55% or 34.42 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 803 and a low of 760. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,457,081 with the daily average traded share volume around 5,697,296. The 52 week high for the share price is 1570 equating to 812.8 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 410 is a variance of 347.2 points. easyJet now has a 20 simple moving average of 870.03 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 715.78. Market capitalisation is now £3,615.72m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:43:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 791.62 GBX.

The share price for Ilika company symbol: LON:IKA has stepped up 3.55% or 3.5 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the trading session. The periods high figure was 102 dipping to 97. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 189,800 with the average number of shares traded daily being 314,159. The 52 week high for the share price is 110 some 11.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 24.1 which is a difference of 74.4 points. Ilika now has a 20 SMA of 102.79 and also a 50 day SMA of 98.1. Market capitalisation for the company is £141.37m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ilika being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:39:03 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 102 GBX.