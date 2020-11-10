Market Risers: Capital Ltd, Carnival, Croda International, easyJet

The trading price for Capital Ltd with ticker code: LON:CAPD has increased 3.58% or 2.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 63.7 and hitting a low of 59. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 40,309 with the average number of shares traded daily being 122,554. A 52 week share price high is 80 amounting to 18.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 26 which is a variance of 35.5 points. Capital Ltd now has a 20 simple moving average of 64.46 and the 50 day MA at 70.76. Market capitalisation is now £87.26m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Capital Ltd being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:06:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 63.7 GBX.

Stock in Carnival found using EPIC: LON:CCL has climbed 6.47% or 79.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 1424 dipping to 1232. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 3,062,211 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,881,640. The stock 52 week high is 3732 amounting to 2502.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 581 making a difference of 648.5 points. Carnival has a 20 day moving average of 959.31 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 1015.78. The market capitalisation currently stands at £13,258.18m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:55:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1309 GBX.

The trading price for Croda International ticker code: LON:CRDA has stepped up 9.19% or 572 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during this period. The periods high has already touched 6794 dipping to 6112. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 265,414 with the daily average traded share volume around 349,167. The stock 52 week high is 6794 which comes in at 572 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 3814 a difference of some 2408 points. Croda International now has a 20 SMA of 6371.09 and now its 50 day moving average now at 6274.42. The current market cap is £8,872.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Croda International being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:52:50 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 6794 GBX.

Stock in easyJet with company EPIC: LON:EZJ has climbed 5.48% or 39.6 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 781.6 dropping as low as 721.8. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 6,432,036 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,584,140. The stock 52 week high is 1570 equating to 848 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 410 which is a difference of 312 points. easyJet has a 20 day moving average of 533.68 and also a 50 day moving average now at 552.02. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,476.78m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:54:59 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 761.6 GBX.