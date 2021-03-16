Market Risers: Cambria Automobiles, Land Securities Group, Miton UK Microcap Trust, Persimmon

The share price for Cambria Automobiles ticker code: LON:CAMB has risen 6.25% or 4 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 68 dipping to 64. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 25,151 with the daily average traded share volume around 77,250. The 52 week high is 68 about 4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 32 which is a variance of 32 points. Cambria Automobiles now has a 20 SMA of 64.52 and now the 50 day MA at 62.25. The current market cap is £68.00m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cambria Automobiles being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:49:51 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 68 GBX.

The stock price for Land Securities Group EPIC code: LON:LAND has gained 3.74% or 25.4 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the session. The periods high has reached 709.1 dropping as low as 680.8. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 519,849 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,365,741. The 52 week high for the shares is 732.8 amounting to 54.3 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 474.75 a difference of some 203.75 points. Land Securities Group has a 20 SMA of 677.48 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 661.84. The market capitalisation is now £5,217.75m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Land Securities Group being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:06:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 703.9 GBX.

Stock in Miton UK Microcap Trust EPIC code: LON:MINI has increased 4.26% or 3.88 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 94.9 meanwhile the session low reached 91.32. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 184,494 with the daily average traded share volume around 395,796. The 52 week high price for the shares is 100 equating to 9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 24 which is a variance of 67 points. Miton UK Microcap Trust has a 20 SMA of 95.76 and the 50 day moving average now at 89.78. The market capitalisation is now £105.58m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Miton UK Microcap Trust being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:03:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 94.88 GBX.

Shares of Persimmon found using EPIC: LON:PSN has risen 3.08% or 91 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 3044.7 and a low of 2954. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 279,814 with the daily average number around 1,075,214. The 52 week high for the shares is 3113 amounting to 162 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1367.5 making a difference of 1583.5 points. Persimmon now has a 20 SMA of 2884.38 with a 50 day moving average of 2812.57. The market cap now stands at £9,706.43m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:03:37 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3042 GBX.