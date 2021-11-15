Market Risers: Caledonia Mining, GSTechnologies Ltd, Imperial Brands, ITV

Shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation found using EPIC: LON:CMCL has climbed 4.88% or 50 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 1085 and hitting a low of 1023. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 6,839 with the daily average at 2,400. The 52 week high for the shares is 1390 which comes in at 365 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 850 a difference of some 175 points. Caledonia Mining Corporation now has a 20 simple moving average of 978.75 and the 50 day moving average now of 952.83. This puts the market cap at £171.48m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Caledonia Mining Corporation being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 12:32:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1075 GBX.

Stock in GSTechnologies Ltd company symbol: LON:GST has stepped up 5.7% or 0.13 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 2.6 dipping to 2.2. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 4,036,036 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 27,620,661. The stock 52 week high is 4.5 about 2.22 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.11 a difference of some 2.17 points. GSTechnologies Ltd now has a 20 SMA of 2.81 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 1.91. The current market cap is £34.48m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GSTechnologies Ltd being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:46:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.41 GBX.

The share price for Imperial Brands with company EPIC: LON:IMB has increased 1.12% or 16.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident during the session. The periods high figure was 1598.91 dropping as low as 1551. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,067,980 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,266,100. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1686 some 122.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1330 making a difference of 233.5 points. Imperial Brands has a 20 day moving average of 1571.1 and now its 50 day moving average at 1561.24. Market capitalisation is now £14,962.71m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Imperial Brands being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1581 GBX.

Shares of ITV ticker code: LON:ITV has risen 1.33% or 1.66 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 126.8 and a low of 124. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 8,553,639 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 11,556,989. The 52 week high is 134.15 which comes in at 9.05 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 88.24 which is a variance of 36.86 points. ITV now has a 20 SMA of 110.05 and now its 50 day MA at 110.09. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,102.75m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:58:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 126.76 GBX.