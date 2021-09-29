Market Risers: Burberry Group, Egdon Resources, Ferguson, Flowtech Fluidpower

The share price for Burberry Group with company EPIC: LON:BRBY has increased 2.16% or 38.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 1828 and hitting a low of 1795. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 174,889 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,262,982. A 52 week high for the stock is 2267 which is 480.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1324.78 a difference of some 461.72 points. Burberry Group now has a 20 SMA at 1879.65 and now its 50 day moving average now of 1984.77. The current market cap is £7,389.06m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:06:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1825 GBX.

Stock in Egdon Resources with company EPIC: LON:EDR has moved up 13.37% or 0.22 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 1.9 and a low of 1.74. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,582,618 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 3,030,823. The 52 week high for the share price is 2.59 which is 0.91 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1.13 which is a variance of 0.55 points. Egdon Resources has a 20 SMA of 1.5 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 1.42. The current market cap is £9.78m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Egdon Resources being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12:40:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.9 GBX.

Stock in Ferguson with ticker code: LON:FERG has risen 2.49% or 255 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 10570 dipping to 10315. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 98,953 with the daily average traded share volume around 371,527. The 52 week high for the shares is 10810 which is 575 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 7642 which is a variance of 2593 points. Ferguson now has a 20 SMA of 10660 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 10424.01. The current market capitalisation is £23,297.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ferguson being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:05:15 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 10490 GBX.

Stock in Flowtech Fluidpower company symbol: LON:FLO has gained 6.64% or 9 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 144.5 and a low of 137.02. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 117 with the daily average traded share volume around 135,075. A 52 week share price high is 156.5 around 21 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 69.6 which is a variance of 65.9 points. Flowtech Fluidpower now has a 20 SMA of 141.26 and a 50 day SMA of 134.12. The current market capitalisation is £88.86m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Flowtech Fluidpower being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12:16:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 144.5 GBX.