Market Risers: BP, Cerillion, Egdon Resources

The trading price for BP EPIC code: LON:BP has gained 2.9% or 9.6 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The period high was 341.65 dropping as low as 332.05. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 33,015,306 with the daily average number around 46,292,429. A 52 week share price high is 508.7 about 177.4 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 188.52 making a difference of 142.78 points. BP now has a 20 SMA of 308.08 and now a 50 day moving average now at 303.32. Market capitalisation is now £68,457.42m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BP being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:31:29 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 340.9 GBX.

The stock price for Cerillion with ticker code: LON:CER has gained 4.18% or 32 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 797 and a low of 750. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 700 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 24,743. The 52 week high for the share price is 920 which is 155 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 285 a difference of some 480 points. Cerillion has a 20 SMA of 795.87 with a 50 day SMA of 816.66. The market capitalisation is now £235.22m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cerillion being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 12:52:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 797 GBX.

Shares of Egdon Resources company symbol: LON:EDR has gained 8.79% or 0.14 points during today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The period high was 1.8 and hitting a low of 1.57. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 8,794,623 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,657,714. A 52 week share price high is 2.59 which comes in at 0.96 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1.13 is a variance of 0.5 points. Egdon Resources now has a 20 simple moving average of 1.48 and now a 50 day moving average now of 1.41. The current market cap is £9.14m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Egdon Resources being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:13:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.77 GBX.