Market Risers: Berkeley Group Holdings, Centralnic Group, Cerillion, DWF Group

The stock price for Berkeley Group Holdings ticker lookup code: LON:BKG has stepped up 3.84% or 161 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 4398 and a low of 4189. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 127,870 with the daily average number around 386,536. The 52 week high for the shares is 5562 which is 1373 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 3041 a difference of some 1148 points. Berkeley Group Holdings now has a 20 SMA at 4586.85 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 4636.79. Market capitalisation is now £5,402.74m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Berkeley Group Holdings being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:37:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4350 GBX.

Shares of Centralnic Group company symbol: LON:CNIC has increased 4.95% or 4.5 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during this period. Range high for the period so far is 96 while the low for the session was 90. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,619,126 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 261,688. The 52 week high price for the shares is 105.96 which comes in at 14.96 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 57 a difference of some 34 points. Centralnic Group has a 20 day moving average of 98.62 and a 50 day moving average at 93.13. The market capitalisation currently stands at £223.22m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Centralnic Group being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:02 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 95.5 GBX.

Shares of Cerillion with ticker code: LON:CER has increased 4.23% or 17 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high has reached 419.9 dipping to 400.2. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 4,179 with the daily average at 100,981. A 52 week high for the stock is 428.4 some 26.4 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 160.25 a difference of some 241.75 points. Cerillion has a 20 day moving average of 412.49 with a 50 day moving average of 398.89. The current market capitalisation is £123.66m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cerillion being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:22:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 419 GBX.

The trading price for DWF Group ticker code: LON:DWF has stepped up 5.25% or 4.25 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 86 meanwhile the session low reached 80.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 63,493 with the daily average traded share volume around 245,739. The 52 week high for the share price is 143 about 62 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 45 which is a variance of 36 points. DWF Group has a 20 SMA of 84.72 and now its 50 day moving average of 85.53. The current market capitalisation is £276.68m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DWF Group being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:23:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 85.25 GBX.