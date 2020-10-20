Market Risers: Barclays, Blencowe Resources, Cadence Minerals, Carnival

Stock in Barclays with EPIC code: LON:BARC has climbed 1.08% or 1.12 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 105 dipping to 102.34. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 8,263,158 with the daily average traded share volume around 42,769,137. The stock 52 week high is 192.99 which is 89.63 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 73.04 is a variance of 30.32 points. Barclays now has a 20 SMA at 101.46 and the 50 day moving average of 105.3. Market capitalisation for the company is £18,130.46m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:48:22 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 104.48 GBX.

Stock in Blencowe Resources with company EPIC: LON:BRES has increased 6.38% or 0.46 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 7.71 and hitting a low of 7.09. The total volume traded so far comes to 696,755 with the daily average number around 1,028,504. The 52 week high for the shares is 9.5 around 2.25 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 4.5 which is a difference of 2.75 points. Blencowe Resources has a 20 day moving average of 5.66 and a 50 day SMA of 5.56. The current market cap is £7.84m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Blencowe Resources being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:42:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7.71 GBX.

The trading price for Cadence Minerals ticker code: LON:KDNC has stepped up 9.8% or 1.25 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 14 and hitting a low of 12.53. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 605,622 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,046,269. A 52 week high for the stock is 16.45 which is 3.7 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 2.8 a difference of some 9.95 points. Cadence Minerals has a 20 SMA of 12.16 and now the 50 day MA at 12.89. Market capitalisation for the company is £19.63m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cadence Minerals being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:47:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 14 GBX.

The stock price for Carnival with company EPIC: LON:CCL has gained 3.21% or 30.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 978.2 dropping as low as 925.6. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 408,223 while the average shares exchanged is 1,924,153. The 52 week high for the shares is 3732 around 2784.8 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 581 which is a variance of 366.2 points. Carnival now has a 20 simple moving average of 991.91 and now the 50 day moving average of 1027.13. The current market capitalisation is £9,662.79m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:48:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 977.6 GBX.

