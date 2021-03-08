Market Risers: Barclays, Cambria Automobiles, Carnival, DWF Group

Shares in Barclays with EPIC code: LON:BARC has moved up 2.61% or 4.48 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The period high was 177.46 dropping as low as 173.11. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 30,364,402 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 52,345,535. A 52 week high for the stock is 177.46 about 5.88 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 73.04 which is a difference of 98.54 points. Barclays now has a 20 moving average of 158.84 and the 50 day moving average now at 152.95. The market capitalisation currently stands at £30,563.19m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:31:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 176.06 GBX.

Shares of Cambria Automobiles EPIC code: LON:CAMB has increased 5% or 3 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 64 meanwhile the session low reached 62.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 196,754 with the daily average at 42,084. The 52 week high for the share price is 68 some 8 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 32 a difference of some 28 points. Cambria Automobiles has a 20 SMA of 64.16 with a 50 day moving average at 61.63. The market capitalisation is now £63.00m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cambria Automobiles being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:06:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 63 GBX.

The trading price for Carnival EPIC code: LON:CCL has stepped up 7.33% or 112.28 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the session. The period high has peaked at 1644.5 dropping as low as 1576. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 737,840 with the daily average at 1,910,987. The 52 week high is 2129 amounting to 598 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 581 a difference of some 950 points. Carnival has a 20 day moving average of 1527.08 and now a 50 day MA at 1406.33. This puts the market capitalisation now at £23,123.21m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:31:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1643.28 GBX.

Shares of DWF Group EPIC code: LON:DWF has increased 6.15% or 4.8 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 82.8 meanwhile the session low reached 78.2. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 34,828 while the average shares exchanged is 123,056. A 52 week share price high is 140 equating to 62 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 45 which is a difference of 33 points. DWF Group now has a 20 SMA at 84.09 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 84.54. The market cap now stands at £268.73m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DWF Group being recorded at Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:23:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 82.8 GBX.