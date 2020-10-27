Market Risers: Avacta Group, DCC, Fresnillo

The share price for Avacta Group with ticker code: LON:AVCT has climbed 10.12% or 16.7 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The period high has peaked at 182.8 dropping as low as 158.03. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,604,370 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,796,158. The stock 52 week high is 215.25 around 50.25 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 13 which is a variance of 152 points. Avacta Group has a 20 SMA of 181.07 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 177.64. Market capitalisation for the company is £459.06m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:09:31 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 181.7 GBX.

The share price for DCC found using EPIC: LON:DCC has increased 2.71% or 136 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 5182 meanwhile the session low reached 4995. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 129,541 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 342,362. The 52 week high price for the shares is 7548 which comes in at 2528 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 3463 making a difference of 1557 points. DCC now has a 20 SMA of 5495.53 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 6125. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5,079.35m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DCC being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:09:28 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5156 GBX.

Shares of Fresnillo with company EPIC: LON:FRES has gained 2.79% or 34 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 1256 dipping to 1214. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 245,356 with the daily average number around 2,063,655. The 52 week high for the shares is 1379.5 about 161.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 456.51 is a variance of 761.49 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 SMA of 1299.67 and a 50 day moving average now of 1298.83. The market cap now stands at £9,237.94m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:06:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1252 GBX.

