Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Market Risers: Avacta Group, Biome Technologies, Cadence Minerals

Broker Ratings

Shares of Avacta Group ticker code: LON:AVCT has climbed 3.98% or 7 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 189.83 dipping to 175. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 1,031,709 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,423,254. A 52 week high for the stock is 215.25 about 39.25 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 13 is a variance of 163 points. Avacta Group has a 20 day moving average of 144.91 and now a 50 day moving average of 133.87. The current market capitalisation is £463.42m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:01:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 183 GBX.

Shares of Biome Technologies EPIC code: LON:BIOM has stepped up 9% or 18 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained positive during this period. Range high for the period has seen 218 dipping to 218. The total volume traded so far comes to 6 with the daily average number around 4,356. The 52 week high for the shares is 272 amounting to 72 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 108 which is a variance of 92 points. Biome Technologies now has a 20 simple moving average of 222.55 and now a 50 day moving average now at 220.71. Market capitalisation is now £8.10m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Biome Technologies being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:23:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 218 GBX.

Shares in Cadence Minerals ticker code: LON:KDNC has risen 5.21% or 0.95 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 19.45 and a low of 18.08. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 593,866 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,411,244. The 52 week high for the share price is 21.98 about 3.73 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 2.8 a difference of some 15.45 points. Cadence Minerals has a 20 SMA of 18.59 and now the 50 day SMA of 16.95. The current market cap is £28.48m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cadence Minerals being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 19.2 GBX.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cadence Minerals plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Biome Technologies plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Avacta Group Plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cadence Minerals plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Biome Technologies plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Avacta Group Plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.