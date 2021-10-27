Market Risers: AstraZeneca, Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group Holdings, Bunzl

Shares of AstraZeneca EPIC code: LON:AZN has stepped up 1.48% or 133 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 9149 while the low for the session was 9017.55. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 587,123 with the daily average number around 2,169,631. The 52 week high price for the shares is 9149 amounting to 146 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 6736 a difference of some 2267 points. AstraZeneca now has a 20 moving average of 8915.74 and now a 50 day MA at 8715.59. The market cap now stands at £141,338.36m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:56 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 9136 GBX.

Shares in Barratt Developments ticker lookup code: LON:BDEV has gained 1.29% or 8.6 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The period high was 676.2 and a low of 657.8. The total volume traded so far comes to 709,440 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 3,505,902. The 52 week high for the shares is 799.4 around 132.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 466.1 making a difference of 200.7 points. Barratt Developments P L C now has a 20 SMA at 664.29 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 692.34. The market capitalisation currently stands at £6,903.74m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:20:45 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 675.4 GBX.

Stock in Berkeley Group Holdings company symbol: LON:BKG has moved up 1.27% or 55 points during today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident during the session. The period high has peaked at 4377 while the low for the session was 4280. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 68,645 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 324,573. The 52 week high is 5383.87 equating to 1066.87 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 4101.69 making a difference of 215.31 points. Berkeley Group Holdings now has a 20 moving average of 4298.8 with a 50 day moving average of 4664.78. The current market capitalisation is £4,916.17m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Berkeley Group Holdings being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4372 GBX.

The share price for Bunzl found using EPIC: LON:BNZL has increased 1.42% or 37 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The period high was 2654 dipping to 2607. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 163,132 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 749,950. The stock 52 week high is 2708 which comes in at 99 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 2122 a difference of some 487 points. Bunzl has a 20 SMA of 2506.46 and now the 50 day moving average at 2570.16. Market capitalisation is now £8,926.42m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bunzl being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:20:23 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2646 GBX.