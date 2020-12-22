Market Risers: Ashtead Group, Avacta Group, Barclays, Cadence Minerals

The share price for Ashtead Group with EPIC code: LON:AHT has moved up 1.1% or 37.15 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 3410 and hitting a low of 3357. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 118,233 with the daily average at 1,283,338. The 52 week high is 3431 amounting to 60 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1010 making a difference of 2361 points. Ashtead Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 3300.29 with a 50 day moving average at 3154.86. The current market capitalisation is £15,313.15m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:42:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3408.15 GBX.

Shares of Avacta Group with EPIC code: LON:AVCT has moved up 5.09% or 5.6 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 118.98 while the low for the session was 109.38. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 832,864 with the daily average traded share volume around 4,706,527. The stock 52 week high is 215.25 about 105.25 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 13 a difference of some 97 points. Avacta Group now has a 20 SMA of 121.55 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 146.83. The market cap now stands at £292.07m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:43:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 115.6 GBX.

The stock price for Barclays with ticker code: LON:BARC has climbed 3.24% or 4.58 points during today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high figure was 146.36 dipping to 141.02. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 13,486,698 while the average shares exchanged is 68,598,154. A 52 week high for the stock is 186.2 which is 44.94 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 73.04 which is a variance of 68.22 points. Barclays has a 20 SMA of 146.52 and now the 50 day moving average at 129.98. The market cap now stands at £25,314.56m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:43:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 145.84 GBX.

Shares of Cadence Minerals found using EPIC: LON:KDNC has climbed 3.82% or 0.51 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 14 meanwhile the session low reached 13.26. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 35,874 with the daily average traded share volume around 921,219. The 52 week high price for the shares is 17 which is 3.52 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2.8 is a variance of 10.68 points. Cadence Minerals has a 20 SMA of 14.53 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 14.63. Market capitalisation for the company is £20.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cadence Minerals being recorded at Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:38:30 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 13.99 GBX.