Market Risers: Applied Graphene Materials, Avacta Group, Barratt Developments, Cadence Minerals

The trading price for Applied Graphene Materials with EPIC code: LON:AGM has risen 4% or 1.38 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 36.98 dipping to 32.61. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 53,857 while the average shares exchanged is 182,385. The stock 52 week high is 53 some 18.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 7 a difference of some 27.5 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 simple moving average of 35.95 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 34.58. The market cap now stands at £17.81m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:27:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 35.88 GBX.

Shares of Avacta Group company symbol: LON:AVCT has gained 3.55% or 6.25 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident during this period. The period high was 188.96 meanwhile the session low reached 173. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,556,320 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,516,948. A 52 week high for the stock is 215.25 about 39.25 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 13 is a variance of 163 points. Avacta Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 173.66 with a 50 day moving average now of 168.42. The market capitalisation currently stands at £456.81m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:00:59 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 182.25 GBX.

Shares in Barratt Developments with ticker code: LON:BDEV has moved up 2.24% or 12.18 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 555.6 while the low for the session was 540.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,802,834 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 5,363,095. The 52 week high is 889.2 which is 346.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 349.4 making a difference of 193.2 points. Barratt Developments now has a 20 SMA at 496.26 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 513.99. This puts the market cap at £5,649.36m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:01:03 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 554.78 GBX.

The share price for Cadence Minerals with ticker code: LON:KDNC has gained 3.8% or 0.49 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 13.5 dropping as low as 12.73. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,063,790 while the average shares exchanged is 1,023,525. The 52 week high for the share price is 16.45 around 3.55 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 2.8 which is a difference of 10.1 points. Cadence Minerals now has a 20 SMA at 11.91 and now its 50 day moving average now at 12.41. Market capitalisation for the company is £18.78m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cadence Minerals being recorded at Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:58:15 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 13.39 GBX.

