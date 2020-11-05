Market Risers: Applied Graphene Materials, Biome Technologies, Cadence Minerals, DWF Group

The trading price for Applied Graphene Materials ticker lookup code: LON:AGM has moved up 13.21% or 3.7 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 33 and a low of 28.7. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 25,433 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 116,406. The stock 52 week high is 53 equating to 25 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 7 a difference of some 21 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 moving average of 36.02 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 37.74. This puts the market cap at £15.76m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:17:50 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 31.7 GBX.

Shares in Biome Technologies with ticker code: LON:BIOM has risen 7.65% or 13 points during today’s session so far. Traders seem confident during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 183 and hitting a low of 177. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 3,382 with the daily average traded share volume around 11,607. A 52 week share price high is 294 around 124 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 108 a difference of some 62 points. Biome Technologies has a 20 day moving average of 166.75 and now its 50 day SMA of 190.39. The current market cap is £6.72m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Biome Technologies being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:50:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 183 GBX.

Shares of Cadence Minerals ticker code: LON:KDNC has increased 7.09% or 0.94 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 14.19 and a low of 13.03. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 551,898 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,299,666. The 52 week high price for the shares is 16.45 which comes in at 3.2 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2.8 a difference of some 10.45 points. Cadence Minerals now has a 20 SMA of 13.74 and the 50 day moving average of 12.84. The current market cap is £19.90m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Cadence Minerals being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:59:35 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 14.19 GBX.

Shares of DWF Group with ticker code: LON:DWF has moved up 8.57% or 6.9 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high figure was 87.85 meanwhile the session low reached 80.02. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 362,209 with the average number of shares traded daily being 136,370. A 52 week high for the stock is 143 around 62.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 45 a difference of some 35.5 points. DWF Group now has a 20 SMA of 76.06 and now the 50 day moving average of 71.47. This puts the market cap at £283.66m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DWF Group being recorded at Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:45:25 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 87.4 GBX.