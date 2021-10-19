Market Risers: Antofagasta, Direct Line Insurance Group, Egdon Resources, EVRAZ

Shares of Antofagasta EPIC code: LON:ANTO has risen 1.22% or 18 points throughout the session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 1493.5 and a low of 1466. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 383,613 while the average shares exchanged is 1,931,444. A 52 week high for the stock is 1972 about 502 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 993 making a difference of 477 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 simple moving average of 1427.7 and now the 50 day MA at 1456.49. The market cap now stands at £14,669.55m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:46:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1488 GBX.

The stock price for Direct Line Insurance Group with company EPIC: LON:DLG has moved up 1.46% or 4.1 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The periods high has already touched 284.9 dropping as low as 280. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,067,334 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 4,366,419. A 52 week high for the stock is 342.1 which comes in at 61.6 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 259.5 which is a variance of 21 points. Direct Line Insurance Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 288.43 and the 50 day moving average at 301.64. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,810.51m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Direct Line Insurance Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:50:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 284.6 GBX.

The stock price for Egdon Resources company symbol: LON:EDR has risen 9.59% or 0.17 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 2.2 meanwhile the session low reached 1.78. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 5,053,719 with the daily average number around 3,250,144. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2.59 equating to 0.76 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1.13 a difference of some 0.7 points. Egdon Resources now has a 20 SMA at 1.83 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 1.58. The current market cap is £10.31m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Egdon Resources being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:12:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2 GBX.

Shares in EVRAZ with company EPIC: LON:EVR has increased 1.65% or 10.4 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 647.8 meanwhile the session low reached 634. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,080,186 while the average shares exchanged is 2,262,130. A 52 week share price high is 707.6 amounting to 78 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 353.2 which is a variance of 276.4 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 SMA of 589.34 and the 50 day MA at 594.21. The current market capitalisation is £9,284.04m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:51:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 640 GBX.