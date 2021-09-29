Market Risers: Anglo American, Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca, Biome Technologies

Shares of Anglo American company symbol: LON:AAL has gained 2.29% or 57.5 points throughout the session so far. Buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 2591 while the low for the session was 2534. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,393,881 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,594,965. A 52 week share price high is 3509 which is 993 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1755.2 which is a variance of 760.8 points. Anglo American now has a 20 SMA at 2897.63 and now a 50 day moving average now of 3078.18. This puts the market capitalisation now at £34,843.31m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:05:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2573.5 GBX.

Shares of Ashtead Group ticker code: LON:AHT has stepped up 2.64% or 148 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 5782 while the low for the session was 5614.22. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 156,493 with the average number of shares traded daily being 850,330. The 52 week high for the shares is 6284 which is 676 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2742 a difference of some 2866 points. Ashtead Group now has a 20 SMA at 5915.87 with a 50 day MA at 5726.07. The market capitalisation is now £25,717.37m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:06:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5756 GBX.

Shares of AstraZeneca ticker code: LON:AZN has risen 3.52% or 298 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 8778 and hitting a low of 8559. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 826,890 with the daily average number around 2,305,384. The 52 week high is 8982 around 508 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 6736 a difference of some 1738 points. AstraZeneca has a 20 SMA of 8529.61 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 8500.02. This puts the market cap at £135,774.81m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:06:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8772 GBX.

Stock in Biome Technologies company symbol: LON:BIOM has climbed 4.52% or 19 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 439 and a low of 425.5. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 3,233 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,032. A 52 week high for the stock is 510 which is 90 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 120 is a variance of 300 points. Biome Technologies now has a 20 SMA of 414.97 and a 50 day moving average of 412.21. The market capitalisation is now £16.49m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Biome Technologies being recorded at Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:16:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 439 GBX.