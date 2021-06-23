Market Risers: Anexo Group, Applied Graphene Materials, BP, BT Group

The trading price for Anexo Group company symbol: LON:ANX has stepped up 5.26% or 7.2 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained positive during this period. The periods high figure was 147 meanwhile the session low reached 142.02. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,014,081 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 236,622. The 52 week high is 150 some 13 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 113 a difference of some 24 points. Anexo Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 137.2 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 134.25. This puts the market cap at £167.27m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anexo Group being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:52:29 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 144.2 GBX.

The share price for Applied Graphene Materials with ticker code: LON:AGM has moved up 15.08% or 3.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 29 dipping to 25.66. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 175,043 with the daily average number around 132,018. A 52 week share price high is 77 equating to 51.8 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 15 making a difference of 10.2 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 moving average of 30.18 and also a 50 day moving average now at 34.39. The current market capitalisation is £18.66m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:39:37 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 29 GBX.

Stock in BP found using EPIC: LON:BP has moved up 1.26% or 4.07 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The period high was 328.8 dipping to 323.39. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 10,188,171 with the daily average at 46,037,863. The 52 week high is 508.7 equating to 186 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 188.52 is a variance of 134.18 points. BP now has a 20 simple moving average of 324.1 and the 50 day moving average of 316.42. The current market cap is £66,061.31m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BP being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 326.77 GBX.

The stock price for BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock found using EPIC: LON:BT.A has climbed 1.38% or 2.8 points throughout the session so far. Buyers seem confident throughout the trading session. The period high was 206.7 and hitting a low of 202.6. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 6,900,751 with the daily average at 59,519,984. A 52 week high for the stock is 206.7 which comes in at 4.1 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 94.68 is a variance of 107.92 points. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a 20 day moving average of 190.47 and a 50 day moving average now at 175.05. This puts the market capitalisation now at £20,390.36m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock being recorded at Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:06:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 205.4 GBX.