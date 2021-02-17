Market Risers: Amino Technologies, Antofagasta, Autins Group

Shares in Amino Technologies ticker code: LON:AMO has gained 7.5% or 10.2 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during this period. The period high was 149 and hitting a low of 135.05. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 156,399 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 402,495. The stock 52 week high is 153.02 amounting to 17.02 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 105 a difference of some 31 points. Amino Technologies has a 20 SMA of 131.94 and the 50 day moving average now at 128.31. The current market capitalisation is £111.18m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Amino Technologies being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:02:03 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 146.2 GBX.

Stock in Antofagasta found using EPIC: LON:ANTO has gained 6.11% or 100 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 1744 dipping to 1638.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,016,194 with the daily average at 1,369,519. A 52 week share price high is 1744 which is 108 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 575 which is a variance of 1061 points. Antofagasta has a 20 day moving average of 1519.37 with a 50 day moving average now of 1509.05. The market capitalisation is now £17,111.92m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:02:57 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1736 GBX.

Shares of Autins Group ticker code: LON:AUTG has risen 11.84% or 2.25 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 22 while the low for the session was 20. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 20,000 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 50,989. The stock 52 week high is 23.75 which comes in at 4.75 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 7 making a difference of 12 points. Autins Group now has a 20 moving average of 19.18 and now the 50 day SMA of 20.11. Market capitalisation is now £8.42m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Autins Group being recorded at Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 1:35:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 21.25 GBX.