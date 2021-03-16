Market Risers: AFC Energy, AstraZeneca, British Land Company, Caledonia Mining Corporation

Shares of AFC Energy EPIC code: LON:AFC has climbed 6.41% or 3.14 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has reached 56 and a low of 51.6. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 4,974,229 with the daily average traded share volume around 7,275,180. The 52 week high for the share price is 94.4 around 45.45 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 9 making a difference of 39.95 points. AFC Energy has a 20 day moving average of 57.09 and now a 50 day moving average now at 69.02. Market capitalisation for the company is £352.29m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AFC Energy being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:03:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 52.09 GBX.

Shares of AstraZeneca company symbol: LON:AZN has gained 3.32% or 232 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 7242 meanwhile the session low reached 7068. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,391,895 while the average shares exchanged is 2,989,142. The 52 week high is 10120 some 3142 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 5871 a difference of some 1107 points. AstraZeneca has a 20 SMA of 7154.03 and also a 50 day moving average now of 7418.39. The market cap now stands at £94,647.08m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:04:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 7210 GBX.

Shares of British Land Company ticker lookup code: LON:BLND has moved up 3.42% or 17.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The periods high has reached 529 and a low of 511.19. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 572,081 with the daily average at 3,102,431. The stock 52 week high is 530.4 around 21.8 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 309.4 is a variance of 199.2 points. British Land Company now has a 20 SMA at 503.67 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 478.6. The market capitalisation is now £4,870.80m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for British Land Company being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:04:29 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 526 GBX.

The trading price for Caledonia Mining Corporation with ticker code: LON:CMCL has moved up 3.69% or 42.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 1195 dropping as low as 1110. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,815 with the daily average number around 5,596. A 52 week share price high is 1900 equating to 747.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 582 is a variance of 570.5 points. Caledonia Mining Corporation has a 20 SMA of 1145.96 and a 50 day SMA of 1190.83. Market capitalisation is now £196.69m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Caledonia Mining Corporation being recorded at Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12:41:44 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1195 GBX.