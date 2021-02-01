Market Risers: AFC Energy, Agronomics Ltd, Anglo American, Barratt Developments

Shares of AFC Energy ticker code: LON:AFC has increased 7.7% or 4.7 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 66.27 and hitting a low of 59.1. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 3,588,095 with the daily average number around 9,372,931. The 52 week high for the shares is 94.4 which is 33.4 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 9 which is a variance of 52 points. AFC Energy has a 20 SMA of 78.16 and the 50 day moving average now at 60.69. The current market capitalisation is £442.20m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AFC Energy being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:26 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 65.7 GBX.

Shares of Agronomics Ltd found using EPIC: LON:ANIC has moved up 7.69% or 1 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period so far is 14 meanwhile the session low reached 12.75. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 171,087 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,539,406. A 52 week share price high is 15.5 amounting to 2.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 4.25 which is a difference of 8.75 points. Agronomics Ltd now has a 20 simple moving average of 14.09 and the 50 day moving average at 11.18. Market capitalisation is now £70.26m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Agronomics Ltd being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:38:15 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 14 GBX.

Shares of Anglo American with EPIC code: LON:AAL has gained 4.89% or 118 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 2538.71 while the low for the session was 2422. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 997,176 with the daily average number around 3,045,908. A 52 week share price high is 2846.5 which comes in at 432.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1018.2 a difference of some 1395.8 points. Anglo American now has a 20 SMA of 2685.93 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 2545.82. The market cap now stands at £34,500.52m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:38:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2532 GBX.

The stock price for Barratt Developments ticker lookup code: LON:BDEV has moved up 4.22% or 26.93 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has reached 671.6 dipping to 641.86. The total volume traded so far comes to 872,187 with the average number of shares traded daily being 4,076,685. The 52 week high price for the shares is 889.2 around 250.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 349.4 is a variance of 289.4 points. Barratt Developments P L C now has a 20 moving average of 696.86 and a 50 day moving average of 672.02. The market cap now stands at £6,777.92m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments P L C being recorded at Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:37:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 665.73 GBX.