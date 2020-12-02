Market Risers: Actual Experience, Agronomics Ltd, Associated British Foods, Biome Technologies

The trading price for Actual Experience with EPIC code: LON:ACT has stepped up 16.56% or 14.9 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 104.9 dropping as low as 94. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 22,654 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 57,038. The 52 week high is 118 about 28 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 20 a difference of some 70 points. Actual Experience now has a 20 moving average of 85.41 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 94.42. Market capitalisation for the company is £49.99m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Actual Experience being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:31:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 104.9 GBX.

Shares of Agronomics Ltd with company EPIC: LON:ANIC has climbed 11.27% or 0.8 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during this period. The period high has peaked at 8 dipping to 7.21. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,318,869 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,179,796. A 52 week share price high is 12 amounting to 4.9 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 4.25 a difference of some 2.85 points. Agronomics Ltd has a 20 SMA of 6.38 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 5.92. This puts the market capitalisation now at £39.45m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Agronomics Ltd being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:42:46 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 7.9 GBX.

The trading price for Associated British Foods ticker code: LON:ABF has increased 2.76% or 60 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 2247 while the low for the session was 2144. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 344,553 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,810,464. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2730 around 553 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1554 a difference of some 623 points. Associated British Foods has a 20 day moving average of 2032.87 and also a 50 day moving average now of 1907.99. The market capitalisation currently stands at £17,709.75m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2237 GBX.

The stock price for Biome Technologies with ticker code: LON:BIOM has gained 8.11% or 15 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high figure was 200 while the low for the session was 200. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 2 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 6,497. The 52 week high for the shares is 290 which is 105 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 108 a difference of some 77 points. Biome Technologies has a 20 SMA of 184.47 and a 50 day moving average now at 178.52. Market capitalisation for the company is £7.35m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Biome Technologies being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:07:30 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 200 GBX.