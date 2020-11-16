Market Risers: 1pm, AFC Energy, Antofagasta, Carnival

The stock price for 1pm ticker code: LON:OPM has increased 3.72% or 0.8 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 22.8 while the low for the session was 21.98. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 154,235 with the daily average at 182,345. The 52 week high for the shares is 37.74 which comes in at 16.24 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 12.1 which is a difference of 9.4 points. 1pm now has a 20 moving average of 17.78 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 17.1. Market capitalisation for the company is £20.15m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for 1pm being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:24:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 22.3 GBX.

The share price for AFC Energy ticker lookup code: LON:AFC has risen 14.01% or 2.75 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 22.65 meanwhile the session low reached 19.28. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 4,248,837 while the average shares exchanged is 2,108,472. The 52 week high for the shares is 39 around 19.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 9 a difference of some 10.6 points. AFC Energy now has a 20 SMA at 18.68 and now its 50 day MA at 19.05. Market capitalisation is now £151.06m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AFC Energy being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:43:26 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 22.35 GBX.

The stock price for Antofagasta company symbol: LON:ANTO has gained 2.58% or 29 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 1165.5 and hitting a low of 1140. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 259,598 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,537,853. The stock 52 week high is 1165.5 which comes in at 39.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 575 making a difference of 551 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 SMA at 1068.83 and now a 50 day moving average now at 1065.72. Market capitalisation is now £11,386.65m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:43:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1155 GBX.

Shares of Carnival with EPIC code: LON:CCL has climbed 7.35% or 79.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 1187 meanwhile the session low reached 1121. The total volume traded so far comes to 964,248 with the average number of shares traded daily being 2,056,842. The 52 week high is 3732 amounting to 2651 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 581 which is a variance of 500 points. Carnival now has a 20 SMA of 1011.51 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 1023.85. The market capitalisation currently stands at £11,270.74m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:45:48 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1160.5 GBX.