Market Fallers: Mediclinic International, Schroders, TUI AG

Shares of Mediclinic International with EPIC code: LON:MDC has declined -1.5% or -4.8 points during today’s session so far. Investors did not seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 320 and a low of 311. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 186,514 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 873,510. The 52 week high for the shares is 349 equating to 29.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 241.4 which is a difference of 78.4 points. Mediclinic International now has a 20 moving average of 338.46 and now the 50 day SMA of 320.14. This puts the market cap at £2,322.32m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mediclinic International being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:23:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 315 GBX.

The stock price for Schroders Ord Shs found using EPIC: LON:SDR has moved down -1.38% or -49 points during today’s session so far. Traders were not positive during this period. Range high for the period so far is 3584 dipping to 3511. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 60,787 while the average shares exchanged is 304,722. The stock 52 week high is 3694 about 134 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2585 making a difference of 975 points. Schroders Ord Shs now has a 20 SMA of 3608.13 and the 50 day MA at 3602.41. The market capitalisation currently stands at £9,440.30m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Schroders Ord Shs being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:26:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3511 GBX.

The stock price for TUI AG with EPIC code: LON:TUI has dropped -2.23% or -9 points during today’s session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side during the session. The periods high figure was 401.3 dropping as low as 391.7. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 930,507 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,712,738. The 52 week high price for the shares is 470.97 amounting to 67.27 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 161.56 a difference of some 242.14 points. TUI AG now has a 20 simple moving average of 429.53 and now a 50 day moving average at 425.2. The market cap now stands at £5,021.16m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:26:08 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 394.7 GBX.