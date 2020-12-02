Market Fallers: Mediclinic International, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, WM Morrison Supermarkets

Shares in Mediclinic International EPIC code: LON:MDC has declined -2.03% or -5.8 points throughout the session so far. Investors were not positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 285.8 and a low of 278.2. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 129,152 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 634,990. A 52 week share price high is 419.4 which is 133.8 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 232.4 making a difference of 53.2 points. Mediclinic International now has a 20 simple moving average of 311.14 with a 50 day moving average at 298.32. Market capitalisation for the company is £2,062.81m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mediclinic International being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:03:28 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 279.8 GBX.

The share price for Persimmon found using EPIC: LON:PSN has stepped down -2.61% or -74 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident throughout the session. The periods high has reached 2818 meanwhile the session low reached 2740. The total volume traded so far comes to 326,994 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,277,881. The 52 week high for the shares is 3328 some 489 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1367.5 a difference of some 1471.5 points. Persimmon has a 20 SMA of 2802.14 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 2640.75. Market capitalisation is now £8,818.94m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Persimmon being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:28 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2765 GBX.

Stock in Taylor Wimpey EPIC code: LON:TW has slid -2.32% or -3.85 points during today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 165.95 and a low of 160.2. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 9,094,446 while the average shares exchanged is 21,542,089. A 52 week share price high is 237.7 around 71.65 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 98.12 is a variance of 67.93 points. Taylor Wimpey now has a 20 SMA at 154.03 and a 50 day moving average now of 130.1. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,911.25m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:43 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 162.2 GBX.

The share price for WM Morrison Supermarkets with company EPIC: LON:MRW has slid -2.24% or -4.1 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors were not positive throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 182 while the low for the session was 178.35. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,485,435 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 10,977,775. The 52 week high price for the shares is 210 around 27.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 157.55 which is a variance of 25.25 points. WM Morrison Supermarkets now has a 20 SMA of 178.33 and now its 50 day moving average now of 175.2. Market capitalisation is now £4,306.12m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WM Morrison Supermarkets being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:59 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 178.7 GBX.