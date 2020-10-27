Market Fallers: Legal & General Group, NEXT, Prudential, WPP

Shares in Legal & General Group with EPIC code: LON:LGEN has declined -2.25% or -4.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders aired on the negative side throughout the session. The periods high figure was 195.7 and a low of 190.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 3,053,086 with the average number of shares traded daily being 18,946,794. The 52 week high for the share price is 324.7 which comes in at 129.1 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 138 which is a difference of 57.6 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 196.23 and also a 50 day moving average at 202.48. The market capitalisation is now £11,405.73m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:09:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 191.2 GBX.

Stock in NEXT with ticker code: LON:NXT has stepped down -2.01% or -126 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 6246 and hitting a low of 6066. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 95,064 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 441,658. The 52 week high for the share price is 7358 which comes in at 1102 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 3311 is a variance of 2945 points. NEXT has a 20 SMA of 6242.31 and a 50 day moving average at 6152.86. The market cap now stands at £8,144.47m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:08:51 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 6130 GBX.

Stock in Prudential with company EPIC: LON:PRU has decreased -2.32% or -24.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during this period. Range high for the period so far is 1057 while the low for the session was 1029. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,026,458 while the average shares exchanged is 5,562,677. A 52 week high for the stock is 1509 amounting to 453.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 682.8 is a variance of 372.7 points. Prudential has a 20 day moving average of 1134.1 and also a 50 day MA at 1167.57. The market cap now stands at £26,898.07m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:09:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1031 GBX.

Shares in WPP EPIC code: LON:WPP has moved down -2.16% or -14.2 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders did not seem confident throughout the trading session. The period high was 659 and a low of 640.8. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 595,754 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 3,466,154. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1085.5 equating to 426.9 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 450 making a difference of 208.6 points. WPP has a 20 day moving average of 655.96 and a 50 day moving average of 639.03. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,896.03m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for WPP being recorded at Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:08:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 644.4 GBX.

