Market Fallers: Halma, St James’s Place, Taylor Wimpey

Shares in Halma with ticker code: LON:HLMA has dropped -2.43% or -71 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during this period. Range high for the period so far is 2909 meanwhile the session low reached 2824. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 265,727 with the daily average number around 555,555. The 52 week high is 3184 which is 266 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2158.22 is a variance of 759.78 points. Halma now has a 20 SMA at 3080.03 and now its 50 day SMA of 2996.17. The market capitalisation is now £10,808.50m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Halma being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:30:32 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2847 GBX.

The share price for St James’s Place ticker code: LON:STJ has slid -2.57% or -40 points throughout the session so far. Investors have not remained optimistic during the session. The periods high figure was 1552.5 meanwhile the session low reached 1512.75. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 438,573 with the average number of shares traded daily being 936,591. A 52 week high for the stock is 1697 amounting to 141.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 880.2 which is a variance of 675.3 points. St James’s Place now has a 20 SMA of 1638.68 and a 50 day SMA of 1618.11. Market capitalisation for the company is £8,182.66m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for St James’s Place being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:31:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1515.5 GBX.

Stock in Taylor Wimpey ticker lookup code: LON:TW has decreased -3.35% or -5.55 points throughout the session so far. Investors were not positive throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 165.86 while the low for the session was 159.7. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 7,527,505 with the daily average number around 8,603,134. The 52 week high for the share price is 193.8 some 28.25 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 101.88 is a variance of 63.67 points. Taylor Wimpey now has a 20 simple moving average of 174.05 and the 50 day MA at 173.25. The current market capitalisation is £5,834.52m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:31:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 160 GBX.