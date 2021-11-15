Market Fallers: Glencore, Rentokil Initial, St James’s Place

Shares in Glencore found using EPIC: LON:GLEN has dropped -1.96% or -7.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders aired on the negative side during the trading session. The period high was 365.8 dropping as low as 358.35. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 9,329,855 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 46,065,487. The 52 week high for the share price is 397.8 around 29.9 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 185.36 is a variance of 182.54 points. Glencore now has a 20 SMA at 372.96 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 359.81. The current market capitalisation is £47,594.22m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 360.7 GBX.

The stock price for Rentokil Initial with ticker code: LON:RTO has slid -1.54% or -9.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 636.54 and a low of 624.2. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 336,182 while the average shares exchanged is 3,195,371. A 52 week share price high is 639.6 equating to 3.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 457.8 is a variance of 178.4 points. Rentokil Initial now has a 20 SMA of 605.86 and also a 50 day moving average of 599.84. The market capitalisation is now £11,646.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 626.4 GBX.

Shares in St James’s Place with company EPIC: LON:STJ has stepped down -1.8% or -29 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 1599 dropping as low as 1569. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 308,514 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,048,317. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1697 some 90 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1002.5 a difference of some 604.5 points. St James’s Place now has a 20 SMA of 1583.2 and also a 50 day SMA of 1574.89. This puts the market cap at £8,524.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for St James’s Place being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1578 GBX.