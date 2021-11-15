Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Market Fallers: Glencore, Rentokil Initial, St James’s Place

Broker Ratings

Shares in Glencore found using EPIC: LON:GLEN has dropped -1.96% or -7.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders aired on the negative side during the trading session. The period high was 365.8 dropping as low as 358.35. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 9,329,855 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 46,065,487. The 52 week high for the share price is 397.8 around 29.9 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 185.36 is a variance of 182.54 points. Glencore now has a 20 SMA at 372.96 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 359.81. The current market capitalisation is £47,594.22m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 360.7 GBX.

The stock price for Rentokil Initial with ticker code: LON:RTO has slid -1.54% or -9.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 636.54 and a low of 624.2. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 336,182 while the average shares exchanged is 3,195,371. A 52 week share price high is 639.6 equating to 3.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 457.8 is a variance of 178.4 points. Rentokil Initial now has a 20 SMA of 605.86 and also a 50 day moving average of 599.84. The market capitalisation is now £11,646.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 626.4 GBX.

You might also enjoy reading  Rentokil Initial plc 3.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Shares in St James’s Place with company EPIC: LON:STJ has stepped down -1.8% or -29 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 1599 dropping as low as 1569. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 308,514 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,048,317. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1697 some 90 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1002.5 a difference of some 604.5 points. St James’s Place now has a 20 SMA of 1583.2 and also a 50 day SMA of 1574.89. This puts the market cap at £8,524.98m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for St James’s Place being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1578 GBX.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

DirectorsTalk Interviews

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.