Market Fallers: DS Smith, Fresnillo, Kingfisher, Smiths Group

The stock price for DS Smith with EPIC code: LON:SMDS has slid -4.73% or -19.2 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the session. The high for the period has reached 395.6 and a low of 385. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 2,794,564 while the average shares exchanged is 4,599,126. A 52 week share price high is 411.2 which is 5.7 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 244.8 making a difference of 160.7 points. DS Smith now has a 20 SMA of 394.79 and the 50 day SMA of 362.95. The market cap now stands at £5,302.97m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DS Smith being recorded at Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:38:31 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 386.3 GBX.

Shares in Fresnillo company symbol: LON:FRES has declined -2.03% or -22.7 points during today’s session so far. Sellers were not positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 1128 while the low for the session was 1094.13. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 304,312 while the average shares exchanged is 1,358,668. The 52 week high is 1379.5 some 259.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 456.51 is a variance of 663.49 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 moving average of 1196.1 and also a 50 day moving average at 1169.17. This puts the market cap at £8,085.96m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:38:48 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1097.3 GBX.

The stock price for Kingfisher company symbol: LON:KGF has moved down -3.04% or -8.5 points throughout the session so far. Investors aired on the negative side throughout the session. The periods high has reached 281.5 and a low of 269.1. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,722,939 while the average shares exchanged is 8,112,053. The 52 week high is 326.2 about 46.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 101 a difference of some 178.6 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 SMA of 281.36 with a 50 day moving average now at 283.35. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,721.72m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:39:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 271.1 GBX.

Shares of Smiths Group EPIC code: LON:SMIN has slid -2.96% or -45.14 points in today’s trading session so far. Sellers did not seem confident throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 1524.5 dropping as low as 1476.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 194,557 while the average shares exchanged is 721,952. The stock 52 week high is 1778.5 equating to 251.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 790 which is a difference of 737 points. Smiths Group now has a 20 SMA at 1562.15 and also a 50 day SMA of 1553.34. This puts the market cap at £5,873.37m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smiths Group being recorded at Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:40:04 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1481.86 GBX.