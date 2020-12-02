Market Fallers: Berkeley Group Holdings, J Sainsbury, Kingfisher, Legal & General Group

The trading price for Berkeley Group Holdings with EPIC code: LON:BKG has stepped down -2.95% or -144 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders were not positive throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 4866 dropping as low as 4692. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 137,416 while the average shares exchanged is 442,076. The 52 week high is 5562 some 673 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 3041 a difference of some 1848 points. Berkeley Group Holdings now has a 20 moving average of 4713.39 and the 50 day SMA of 4498.14. This puts the market cap at £5,941.71m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Berkeley Group Holdings being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:25 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4745 GBX.

Stock in J Sainsbury ticker code: LON:SBRY has stepped down -3.42% or -7.4 points during today’s session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 211.5 and a low of 206.4. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 5,252,160 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 10,422,140. The 52 week high for the share price is 236.7 around 20.6 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 171.19 a difference of some 44.91 points. J Sainsbury has a 20 day moving average of 214.49 and the 50 day SMA of 207.5. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4,641.88m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for J Sainsbury being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:02:31 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 208.7 GBX.

Shares in Kingfisher ticker code: LON:KGF has stepped down -2.55% or -7.2 points during today’s session so far. Sellers did not seem confident while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 280.4 meanwhile the session low reached 274.4. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 2,337,122 with the daily average at 11,554,763. A 52 week share price high is 326.2 some 44.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 101 which is a variance of 180.8 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 SMA of 292.23 and the 50 day moving average at 300.79. The market capitalisation is now £5,793.54m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:03:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 274.6 GBX.

Shares of Legal & General Group EPIC code: LON:LGEN has dropped -2.26% or -6 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were not positive throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 263.72 and hitting a low of 255.8. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 6,016,666 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 23,064,830. The 52 week high is 324.7 some 58.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 138 is a variance of 127.8 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 SMA at 244.8 and now its 50 day SMA of 213.69. The market cap now stands at £15,502.47m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:04:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 259.8 GBX.