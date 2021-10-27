Market Fallers: Anglo American,BT Group, Direct Line Insurance Group, Fresnillo

Shares in Anglo American EPIC code: LON:AAL has dropped -2.39% or -67.5 points during today’s session so far. Sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the session. Range high for the period so far is 2787.5 meanwhile the session low reached 2744.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 864,286 with the daily average traded share volume around 4,910,955. The 52 week high is 3509 which comes in at 690.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1755.2 which is a variance of 1063.3 points. Anglo American now has a 20 moving average of 2768.28 and also a 50 day moving average of 2873.45. The market capitalisation currently stands at £37,153.01m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:57 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2751 GBX.

The stock price for BT Group with ticker code: LON:BT.A has slid -1.57% or -2.25 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders aired on the negative side during the trading session. The periods high has reached 144.6 meanwhile the session low reached 140.3. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 7,257,627 while the average shares exchanged is 27,773,492. The 52 week high for the shares is 206.7 some 63.45 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 98.7 which is a variance of 44.55 points. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a 20 day moving average of 147.15 and a 50 day moving average now at 158.07. The market capitalisation currently stands at £13,990.82m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:52 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 141 GBX.

The share price for Direct Line Insurance Group ticker code: LON:DLG has decreased -1.85% or -5.3 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The period high was 287.4 while the low for the session was 280.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,964,029 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,423,799. A 52 week high for the stock is 342.1 around 56.1 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 259.5 a difference of some 26.5 points. Direct Line Insurance Group now has a 20 SMA at 285.8 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 298.26. The market cap now stands at £3,748.59m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Direct Line Insurance Group being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:20:27 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 280.7 GBX.

Stock in Fresnillo found using EPIC: LON:FRES has decreased -1.9% or -16.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The period high was 894.72 dipping to 852.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 994,219 while the average shares exchanged is 1,023,932. The 52 week high is 1364.5 about 478.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 742.6 is a variance of 143.4 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 simple moving average of 845.96 and a 50 day SMA of 841.18. The market capitalisation is now £6,408.03m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:21:11 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 869.2 GBX.