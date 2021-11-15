Market Fallers: Anglo American, Antofagasta, EVRAZ

The trading price for Anglo American with ticker code: LON:AAL has decreased -1.33% or -38.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Sellers have not remained optimistic during this period. Range high for the period so far is 2887.5 and a low of 2835. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 841,672 with the daily average number around 3,306,429. The 52 week high for the share price is 3509 equating to 618 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 2061.5 making a difference of 829.5 points. Anglo American now has a 20 SMA at 2821.62 and now its 50 day moving average at 2809.32. The market cap now stands at £38,340.52m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2852.5 GBX.

Shares of Antofagasta ticker code: LON:ANTO has moved down -2.18% or -32.5 points throughout the session so far. Traders aired on the negative side throughout the session. The periods high figure was 1485.5 meanwhile the session low reached 1453.22. The total volume traded so far comes to 161,177 with the daily average number around 1,515,520. A 52 week share price high is 1972 about 484 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1090 which is a difference of 398 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 moving average of 1452.04 and also a 50 day moving average now of 1440.52. The market capitalisation is now £14,304.25m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:56:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1455.5 GBX.

The trading price for EVRAZ EPIC code: LON:EVR has moved down -2.1% or -13 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 618 while the low for the session was 601.52. The total volume traded so far comes to 549,201 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,937,756. The 52 week high for the shares is 707.6 some 87.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 366 a difference of some 254 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 SMA at 632.89 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 609.08. Market capitalisation is now £8,826.54m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:56:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 607 GBX.