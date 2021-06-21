Market Fallers: Admiral Group, Barclays, HSBC Holdings

Shares of Admiral Group with company EPIC: LON:ADM has slid -1.34% or -43 points during today’s session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The periods high has already touched 3220.96 while the low for the session was 3150. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 107,392 with the daily average number around 530,527. A 52 week share price high is 3257 about 48 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2234 making a difference of 975 points. Admiral Group now has a 20 SMA of 3074.25 and now its 50 day moving average at 3096.02. The current market cap is £9,403.69m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Admiral Group being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:25:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3166 GBX.

Shares of Barclays EPIC code: LON:BARC has declined -1.32% or -2.26 points throughout the session so far. Traders aired on the negative side during the trading session. The periods high has reached 171.7 dropping as low as 167.97. The total volume traded so far comes to 16,367,053 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 37,495,460. The 52 week high for the shares is 190.58 which comes in at 18.72 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 88.9 a difference of some 82.96 points. Barclays now has a 20 SMA at 183.51 and now the 50 day moving average at 184.2. The market capitalisation currently stands at £28,824.57m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:26:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 169.6 GBX.

The share price for HSBC Holdings ticker code: LON:HSBA has dropped -1.32% or -5.65 points during today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident during this period. The periods high has already touched 427 while the low for the session was 422.1. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 5,968,834 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 20,030,328. The stock 52 week high is 462.55 around 33.15 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 281.5 which is a variance of 147.9 points. HSBC Holdings has a 20 day moving average of 447.25 and now a 50 day moving average at 443.53. Market capitalisation for the company is £87,255.93m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for HSBC Holdings being recorded at Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:26:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 423.75 GBX.