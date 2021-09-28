Market Fallers: Admiral Group, Anglo American, easyJet

Stock in Admiral Group found using EPIC: LON:ADM has moved down -3.25% or -106.89 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far given a mostly negative outlook throughout the session. The period high was 3295 while the low for the session was 3176. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 336,084 with the daily average number around 499,726. The stock 52 week high is 3706 amounting to 412 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 2576 a difference of some 718 points. Admiral Group now has a 20 SMA at 3525.97 with a 50 day SMA of 3517.76. This puts the market capitalisation now at £9,476.05m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Admiral Group being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:30:55 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3187.11 GBX.

Shares of Anglo American with ticker code: LON:AAL has stepped down -2.86% or -74 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook throughout the session. The periods high has reached 2583.5 while the low for the session was 2498.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,930,823 with the daily average number around 4,487,370. The stock 52 week high is 3509 some 920 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1755.2 a difference of some 833.8 points. Anglo American now has a 20 SMA of 2925.8 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 3083.5. Market capitalisation is now £34,168.51m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:31:22 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2515 GBX.

The share price for easyJet EPIC code: LON:EZJ has dropped -2.59% or -18.4 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during this period. Range high for the period so far is 710.92 dipping to 682.73. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 3,138,871 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 7,796,768. A 52 week share price high is 921.89 about 212.49 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 385.43 which is a variance of 323.97 points. easyJet now has a 20 SMA at 665.57 and now the 50 day moving average now at 691.35. This puts the market cap at £5,236.33m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:31:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 691 GBX.