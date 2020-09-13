Markel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Markel Corporation found using ticker (MKL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1250 and 925 with the average target price sitting at 1118.75. With the stocks previous close at 1044.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 1068.69 and the 200 day MA is 971.24. The market cap for the company is $14,497m. Company Website: http://www.markel.com

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers’ compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance. The company’s Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, and environmental impairment liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes. This segment also provides healthcare, consulting, and others types of services to businesses and consumers, including management and technology consulting, behavioral healthcare, and retail intelligence. The company’s Other segment operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

