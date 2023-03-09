Markel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Markel Corporation found using ticker (MKL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1625 and 1400 with the average target price sitting at 1541.67. Now with the previous closing price of 1323.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1357 and the 200 day MA is 1272.71. The company has a market cap of $17,802m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.markel.com

The potential market cap would be $20,740m based on the market concensus.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers’ compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers’ compensation, accident and health, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.