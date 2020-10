Markel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Markel Corporation with ticker code (MKL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1250 and 925 and has a mean target at 1118.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 958.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 999.87 while the 200 day moving average is 966.61. The company has a market cap of $13,704m. Visit the company website at: http://www.markel.com

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers’ compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance. The company’s Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, and environmental impairment liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes. This segment also provides healthcare, consulting, and others types of services to businesses and consumers, including management and technology consulting, behavioral healthcare, and retail intelligence. The company’s Other segment operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

