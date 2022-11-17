MarineMax (FL) – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

MarineMax (FL) found using ticker (HZO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 44. Now with the previous closing price of 33.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day MA is 31.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $716m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marinemax.com

The potential market cap would be $932m based on the market concensus.

MarineMax operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as charters yachts and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. The company has 79 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. MarineMax was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.