MarineMax (FL) – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

MarineMax (FL) found using ticker (HZO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 59. Now with the previous closing price of 47.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.23 while the 200 day moving average is 50.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,035m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marinemax.com

MarineMax operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats. It also provides marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company offers novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as charters yachts. Further, it provides new or used boat finance services; and arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, and casualty insurance coverage. Additionally, the company operates vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. The company has 77 retail locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. MarineMax was founded in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.