Marine Products Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Marine Products Corporation found using ticker (MPX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 17. With the stocks previous close at 16.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .5%. The day 50 moving average is 16.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.92. The market cap for the company is $556m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marineproductscorp.com

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name. The company also provides center consoles, dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. It sells its products to a network of 195 domestic and 93 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

