Marine Products Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.2% Downside

Marine Products Corporation found using ticker (MPX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.5 and 15.5 and has a mean target at 15.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.45 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.2%. The 50 day MA is 17.17 and the 200 day moving average is 13.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $589m. Find out more information at: http://www.marineproductscorp.com

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name. The company also provides center consoles, dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. It sells its products to a network of 195 domestic and 93 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

