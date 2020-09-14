Marine Products Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.4% Downside

Marine Products Corporation with ticker code (MPX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.5 and 15.5 with the average target price sitting at 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 17.3 this would imply there is a potential downside of -10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.04 and the 200 day MA is 12.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $608m. Visit the company website at: http://www.marineproductscorp.com

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name. The company also provides center consoles, dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. It sells its products to a network of 195 domestic and 93 international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

