Marcus & Millichap – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Marcus & Millichap with ticker code (MMI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 28. Now with the previous closing price of 28.94 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 27.83 and the 200 day moving average is 28.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,116m. Company Website: http://www.marcusmillichap.com

Marcus & Millichap, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, and advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

